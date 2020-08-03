Barbara J. Paulowski
Green Bay - Barbara J. Paulowski, 85, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1934 in Menasha to Nick and Theresa (Toennessen) Paulowski. Barb spent most of her life in Green Bay. She had worked at St. Mary's Hospital for 57 years, retiring in 2007.
Barb is survived by a niece, Patricia Schreiber; a nephew, Nick Schreiber; many special friends, Cindy and Neil Rynders, Jeff Nielsen, Bill and Sally Hoell and their family, BJ and Vicky, Teri and Brian, all were like family to her. She is further survived by her friends and neighbors, Mike and Julie Gretzinger, Vince and Virginia (Rae) Nicholas, Jim and Rosie Nighorn, Bob and Nancy Sobieck, and many friends she worked with and who shared the apartment complex where she lived.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Rosella and Herman Maleika, Edmond and Isabelle Paulowski, Rita Thompson, Robert and Evonne Paulowski.
Burial of ashes with a graveside service will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery, 2121 Riverside Drive, at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17. Family and friends should meet at the cemetery's main office prior to 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
Thank you to the staffs of Southern Care Hospice and Cottonwood Manor for their compassionate care of Barb.