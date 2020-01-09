Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
1700 Cardinal Lane
Howard, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
1700 Cardinal Lane
Howard, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cerny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Cerny


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Cerny Obituary
Barbara Jean Cerny

Passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 due to complications following her battle with Leukemia. Barbara was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on October 13, 1968 to John and Carol (Hoffman) Brennan. She was the beloved wife of David Cerny and loving mother to Noah, Emma, and Tessa. She is survived by her sister Cathy Myers, brother Patrick Brennan, nephews Zachary and Seth, nieces Abby and Holly Myers, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her beloved friend Bonita Meadows.

Visitation will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1700 Cardinal Lane, Howard, WI 54313 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020. Christian Memorial Service to follow; beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -