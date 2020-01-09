|
Barbara Jean Cerny
Passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 due to complications following her battle with Leukemia. Barbara was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on October 13, 1968 to John and Carol (Hoffman) Brennan. She was the beloved wife of David Cerny and loving mother to Noah, Emma, and Tessa. She is survived by her sister Cathy Myers, brother Patrick Brennan, nephews Zachary and Seth, nieces Abby and Holly Myers, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her beloved friend Bonita Meadows.
Visitation will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1700 Cardinal Lane, Howard, WI 54313 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020. Christian Memorial Service to follow; beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020