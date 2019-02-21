|
|
Barbara Jean Wegner
Denmark - Barbara Jean Wegner, age 79, entered into eternal life Tuesday, February 19, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. Barbara was born August 30, 1939 the daughter of Lawrence Sr. and Esther (Eis) Wegner.
Barbara was very proud of the family business, Wegner Implement. She worked for 34 years serving the eastern rural farming community. Barbara was kind hearted and devoted to her faith. Her deep faith life influenced many of her family and friends. She had a compassion for all God's creation especially the animals that gave her comfort throughout the years.
Barbara is survived by her brother, James (Susan) Wegner; nieces and nephews, Deborah Wegner-Hohensee, Elizabeth (Ron) Treml, Susan (Michael) Buckna, Michelle Wegner, Sherrie (Matt) Klarkowski, Steven (Natalie) Wegner, Audrey (Rick) Bratz, Sandy (Craig) Shefchik, Alison (Rod) Fields, and Stuart (Julie) Wegner; step-nieces and step-nephew, Kim Christensen, Rob Panosh, and Karrlin (Rick) Bain; and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence Jr. (Lorraine) Wegner.
Family and friends may visit Prince of Peace Catholic Community (3425 Willow Rd, Bellevue) Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9:00am to 9:45am. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00am. Entombment will be in The Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy please consider a donation to the Bay Area Humane Society (Green Bay).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019