|
|
Barbara Jones
Green Bay - An Angel has gained her wings.
Barbara (Wery) Jones, 62, born February 16th, 1957, passed through the gates of heaven August 9th, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends after her courageous battle with breast cancer.
Barb was a very kind, caring and selfless person. She never thought twice about helping others, even when she was having her struggles. She loved spending time with her family and friends with BBQ's and bonfires. She was also an avid Packer fan and loved watching the Packer games.
She is survived by her children: Shawn, Alexi, Chelsey and Sasha; grandchildren: Maddex, Natalia and Gionni; parents: Myron and Clarice Wery; siblings: Mike (Cathy) Wery, Kathy (Mike) Cisler, Rock Wery (Laurie McNurlen) and Candi (Brad) Florence and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her grandparents: Norma and Louis Wery, Clarence (Sax) and Lillian DeNamur; brother Rick Wery Sr. and niece Arianna.
At Barbs wishes there won't be a funeral or a wake so please celebrate her life with a BBQ and spending time with your family and friends. As we are never promised a tomorrow. Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.
In lieu of flowers you can donate to Ribbons of Hope/De Pere WI or another breast cancer charitable organization in honor of Barb.
Family would like to also thank Aurora Cancer Team /Aurora Hospice who were so kind and caring with Barb. Also thank you to all her special friends that were there for Barb, she truly loved you all.
Barb's last wish - I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019