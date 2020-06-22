Barbara "Babs" Jones
Green Bay - Barbara"Babs" Jones, 86, of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Philip and Margaret (Laurie) Mundy.
Barb is a graduate of Bartram High School of Philadelphia. Her passion for art led her to win a scholarship to the Philadelphia Academy of Fine Arts. While attending art school, Barb met the love of her life Bud Jones. On May 8, 1954 Bud and Barb united in marriage in Philadelphia. After getting married, they moved back to Green Bay, where they shared 45 years together before he preceded her in death on July 9, 1999.
Barb was a devoted wife and mother whose priority was raising her three children. After caring for her children, Barb regained her love of art. She spent a lot of time taking classes, going to art shows, and joining local art clubs. Barb was a proud member of Arts Unlimited, Art Colony and Topps.
As a local resident, Barb was an avid Packers fan. She and her husband attended the very first Super Bowl in Los Angeles, CA where the Packers defeated the Chiefs.
Another passion of Barb's was traveling all around the world. Some of her most memorable trips were to Scotland, Paris, and Rome.
Later in her life, she became involved in the Allouez Senior Center where she coordinated sheepshead card games for the seniors of the community. Barb always loved a good game of Scrabble and UpWords as well as puzzles.
Barb is survived by three children: Sheri (Jim) Kollman, Mickey (Ed) Russell, and Steve (Dawn) Jones; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Phyllis (Joe) Wagner and her life long friend Sharon Johnson. Along with her parents and loving husband, she is preceded in death by her great-grandson Kyle Callahan; herbrother Edward Mundy and her sister Midge McMullen.
Visitation for Barb will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church from 9:30am - 10:30am. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:30am with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. Burial will be at Nicolet Memorial Park. The family asks that you please follow social distancing protocols during the visitation and service. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bellevue Retirement Community for their care and compassion for their mother for the last three years. They would also like to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice for their support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barb's name to the YMCA of Centre County (677 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA 16801). Please place Team Kyle in the memo.
Green Bay - Barbara"Babs" Jones, 86, of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Philip and Margaret (Laurie) Mundy.
Barb is a graduate of Bartram High School of Philadelphia. Her passion for art led her to win a scholarship to the Philadelphia Academy of Fine Arts. While attending art school, Barb met the love of her life Bud Jones. On May 8, 1954 Bud and Barb united in marriage in Philadelphia. After getting married, they moved back to Green Bay, where they shared 45 years together before he preceded her in death on July 9, 1999.
Barb was a devoted wife and mother whose priority was raising her three children. After caring for her children, Barb regained her love of art. She spent a lot of time taking classes, going to art shows, and joining local art clubs. Barb was a proud member of Arts Unlimited, Art Colony and Topps.
As a local resident, Barb was an avid Packers fan. She and her husband attended the very first Super Bowl in Los Angeles, CA where the Packers defeated the Chiefs.
Another passion of Barb's was traveling all around the world. Some of her most memorable trips were to Scotland, Paris, and Rome.
Later in her life, she became involved in the Allouez Senior Center where she coordinated sheepshead card games for the seniors of the community. Barb always loved a good game of Scrabble and UpWords as well as puzzles.
Barb is survived by three children: Sheri (Jim) Kollman, Mickey (Ed) Russell, and Steve (Dawn) Jones; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Phyllis (Joe) Wagner and her life long friend Sharon Johnson. Along with her parents and loving husband, she is preceded in death by her great-grandson Kyle Callahan; herbrother Edward Mundy and her sister Midge McMullen.
Visitation for Barb will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church from 9:30am - 10:30am. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:30am with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. Burial will be at Nicolet Memorial Park. The family asks that you please follow social distancing protocols during the visitation and service. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bellevue Retirement Community for their care and compassion for their mother for the last three years. They would also like to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice for their support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barb's name to the YMCA of Centre County (677 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA 16801). Please place Team Kyle in the memo.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.