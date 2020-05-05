|
|
Barbara Kerkhoff
De Pere - Barbara (Barb) Kerkhoff, age 77, of De Pere, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Bellin Hospital. The daughter of the late Herman and Verna (Leiterman) Roffers was born September 22, 1942 in Green Bay. She married Lloyd James Knaus and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2000. She married Merlin Kerkhoff on May 20, 1988 in De Pere and he preceded her in death on September 28, 2001. She worked as a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital for many years. Barb was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ledgeview where she volunteered and was a choir member. She loved bird watching, especially cardinals, horses, making fudge, traveling, and camping.
Survivors include her children: James Thomas Knaus, Joseph Norman Knaus, Theresa Anne (Knaus) Stewart, John Henry Knaus, 5 grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brothers Kenneth (Eileen) Roffers and Michael (Judy) Roffers; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, May 8 from St. Mary Catholic Church in Ledgeview. Please go to the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care facebook page for a link, which will begin approximately 15 minutes before the service. Attendance at the church is by invitation only due to current health restrictions.
Our family would like to thank the caregivers at Bellin, especially the nursing staff in the ICU.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020