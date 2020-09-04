Barbara Kluckman

Barbara KluckmanGreen Bay - Barbara L. Kluckman, 79, Green Bay, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital. Barbara was born on December 8, 1940 in Oconto Falls, the daughter of the now late Robert and Laverne (Topel) Bowman and step Dad Joseph Bowman. She married David "Homer" Marks. David preceded her in death on February 6, 1983. She then married Lavern "Cookie" Kluckman. Cookie preceded her in death on June 2, 2011.Barbara is survived by her children: Brenda (John) Berkhahn, Dianah LeFevre, Rick (Cathy) Kluckman, and Lori; her grandchildren: Deric (Alyssa) Marks, Dustin (Carli) Marks, Camryn Berkhahn, Ashley Berkhahn, Brittney Berkhahn, sisters: Roberta (Buster) Matuszewski, Pete Bongers. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In addition she was preceded in death by her son Mark Marks.Barbara loved her Chihuahuas, and her Molly was there til the end. She loved her road trips, especially with her grandsons, in her mustang convertible with the top down. She was a huge Packer fan and enjoyed watching games. Lately, she embraced talking with friends and family while enjoying her cocktails. She will be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.In honor and respect of Barbara's wishes Private Services were held for the immediate family. The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital 6th and 9th floor for all of their loving care and concern. Also, a warm note of appreciation to Chris and Steve Nemetz for all of the help they gave to Barbara through the years~ your kindness will never be forgotten.