Barbara Kusiv
Seymour - Barbara L. Kusiv, 81, Seymour, formerly of Flemington, New Jersey, passed away at home Sunday, February 9, 2020, with her family at her side. The daughter of Carl and Agnes (Chamer) Lutz was born November 19, 1938, in Irvington, New Jersey. Barbara was a graduate of Trenton State Teacher's College, where she received her Master's Degree in Education. On September 23, 1957, she married Richard Kusiv at The First Presbyterian Church of Cranford, New Jersey, and the couple raised two children.
Barbara lived in New Jersey most of her life and relocated to Seymour in 2009 to live closer to her daughter and son-in-law. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and cross stitching, and was an avid reader. Barbara thoroughly enjoyed her career as an elementary school teacher. Her family meant the world to her, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Richard, Punta Gorda, FL; two children: Kathlene (Brian Van Hoozen) Kusiv, Seymour, and Richard J. Kusiv, Jr., Tokyo, Japan; two grandchildren: Brian Van Hoozen, Jr., Plantation, FL, and Christopher Van Hoozen, Jr., Golden, CO; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Lutz, Jr.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, 358 S. Main Street, Seymour, from 9:00 until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, Pastor Moira Finley officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed to Barbara's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020