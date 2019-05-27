Barbara L. Juelich



Green Bay - Barbara "Grandma Kitty" Juelich, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 25th, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee to the late Walter and Freida (Sutter) Henning on Nov. 16, 1925. She graduated from Rufus King High School in Dec. 1944.



Family was most important to mom. She loved baking and cooking for her sons and grandchildren. She baked special birthday cakes for her sons. Her Thanksgiving and Christmas turkey dinners were enjoyed by everyone. In the summers she drove her children and some neighborhood kids to state parks which they loved.



Mom was a lifelong learner and she especially enjoyed auditing classes at UW-GB as a senior citizen. She drove herself to exercise classes until she was 90 and enjoyed good health until recently.



Grandma Kitty is survived by four sons: Dave (Debbie), Steve, Mike (Lori), Bill (Sandy); 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and sisters, Priscilla and Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by brother, Wally; sister, Margaret and numerous cats.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 NOON. A funeral service will follow at 12 NOON. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society.



Barb's family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary