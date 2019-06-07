|
Barbara L. Steininger
Pulaski - Barbara L. Steininger, 84, Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Country Villa in Pulaski. The daughter of Raymond and Marie (Nowack) Danner was born August 13, 1934, in Marinette and was a 1953 graduate of Marinette School. She graduated teacher's college in 1957.
On November 21, 1956, Barbara married Francis Steininger in Wausaukee. The couple took over the Steininger family farm, which they operated until 1978. They purchased the Crivitz Dime Store, which they operated until their retirement. Francis preceded Barbara in death on May 27, 2013.
Barbara enjoyed gardening and reading the Bible. She also liked canning and baking, and kept busy with crafts.
Survivors include five children: Larry (Sandy) Steininger, Green Bay, Grace (Bernie) Poirier, Green Bay, Rose Renier, Green Bay, Paul (Rosy) Steininger, Fond du Lac, and Patricia (John) Berna, Pulaski; 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Francis, she was preceded in death by two infant sisters and one sister-in-law, Fay Carlsen.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Stuart Dornfeld officiating. Burial will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery in Middle Inlet.
The family extends a special thanks to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital, Prevea, Unity Hospice, and Country Villa for their compassionate care.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2019