Barbara LeMense
De Pere - Barbara Ann LeMense, 64, of DePere, passed away on March 22, 2020. She is now pain-free and rejoicing in Heaven with her parents. Barb was born on July 2, 1955 in Oconto to the late Norman and Janet (Chirstensen) LeMense. She graduated from Oconto High School in 1973, worked at Oconto Memorial Hospital and continued her education at NWTC where she earned her LPN and RN degrees. She was employed at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital for over 40 years and was known for providing comfort and compassion to patients and their families. Nursing was more than a job to her, it was her passion. She made many life-long friends at St. Mary's including her good friend Sr. Donna Truckey. She retired in 2016. Barb was well known for her crazy sense of humor and fun-loving attitude. She enjoyed meeting new people, traveling to the Gulf Shores with her friend Pat and visiting her friend Mary in Arizona. She relaxed with serene walks at Voyageur Park. There were many Saturday treks with her sister Bonnie seeking new adventures. Barb touched the lives of so many people and had a caring, generous heart. She would help anyone in need without being asked. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, Oconto, and presently a member of First United Presbyterian Church, DePere, where she served as a Deacon.
Barbara is survived by her twin sister and best friend, Bonnie, Green Bay; and her big brother Tom and sister-in-law and friend Barb, Green Bay. She is also survived by her two nephews who she loved dearly: Sam (Gina)LeMense, Madison; and Marty (Jamie Landry) LeMense, Milwaukee. They in return loved their Aunt Barbie. She leaves behind other relatives and many, many friends who will miss her.
We would like to thank our church families for their support during this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at:
