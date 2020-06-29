Barbara M. BoncherGreen Bay - Barbara M. Boncher, 62, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Crossroad West Care Center.Barbara was born on October 24, 1957 in Green Bay, daughter of the late John Boncher and Mary Lou (Martin) Boncher. She began working for ASPIRO in the mid 70's and was employeed with them for over 30 years. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She enjoyed spending time visiting her family and had a smile for everyone. Barbara loved to knit, swimming, watching Disney movies, and enjoyed coloring in her color books.She is survived by three brothers: Mark (Mary) Boncher of Gurnee, IL, Michael (Roxanne) Boncher of Green Bay and Tom Boncher of Green Bay. Barbara also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.A private graveside service celebrating her life is going to be held. Interment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to ASPIRO, 1673 Dousman Street, Green Bay, WI 54303.Barbara's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Crossroads West Care Center, and also to her caregiver and friend of 20 years Jody.