De Pere - Barbara Lee Stutz Noble, 82, Green Bay, WI, unexpectedly suffered a stroke while at her beloved Nobleland (cottage) on Saturday, August 31st and passed away on Monday, September 2nd. Barbara was born on December 23, 1936 in Tomahawk, WI to Gerald and Marjorie (Dodd) Stutz.
She lived in Tomahawk for her young years and then the family moved to Fond du Lac, WI where she graduated from Goodrich High School. She completed her college education at UW-Madison. After graduation, she taught schools in Minneapolis, MN where she met her husband of 57 years, Darwin "Red" Noble. They were married on June 9, 1962 in Minneapolis.
Red worked for Super Valu stores at the time and was transferred to Green Bay where they resided until 1986. In 1986, they moved to Greensburg, PA until Red's retirement in 1997. They stayed in PA for a few years after retirement and then moved back to the Green Bay area to be by family, friends, the cottage and the Packers.
Her first love was her family, followed closely by playing bridge and Spite & Malice with her grandkids. She was a great listener and loved to people watch. After teaching, she was a stay at home mom but also worked for Welcome Wagon, H.C. Pranges during holidays, subbed for GB Public Schools, sold Tupperware, was a Girl & Boy Scout leader, and in her most recent years was a tax preparer for H & R Block, Freedom Tax Co. and her favorite, Tax Management Services. She had a great love for animals - mainly her granddogs and watching and listening to the loons on the lake. She also loved camping at Ada, getting together with her high school & college friends, and the Schlager reunions at Lake Geneva - just to name a few. She was always so generous with her time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Darwin Noble and her children, Mark (Deb) Noble and Kristin (Rick) Voskamp and her three wonderful grandchildren, Lauren Noble, Karissa Voskamp and Erik Voskamp. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald & Marjorie (Dodd) Stutz.
Family and friends may call from 9:00 to 11: 00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14th at Christ Community Church, 1742 Servant Way, Green Bay. Her memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Sell presiding. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Noble Family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
A special thank you to the staffs at Aspirus Langlade & Aurora Hospitals for their care during her brief time at each. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her honor.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019