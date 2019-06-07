|
|
Barbara R. Peterson
Oconto Falls - Barbara R. Peterson, 85, Oconto Falls, died suddenly Tuesday evening, June 4, 2019 at St. Clare Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 7, 1933 in Gillett to Otto and Alma (Robinson) Heckendorf. She grew up in Gillett where she attended public schools, graduating from high school with the class of 1951.
On June 26, 1954 she married Myles Peterson at St. John's Lutheran Church in Gillett. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Colorado for two years before returning to Oconto Falls. Barbara, "Hon" as she was affectionately known, was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls where she once taught Sunday school. She will be lovingly remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, who always cared for others by putting their needs first. Also known as a good cook and baker, she would make special birthday cakes for her grandchildren which they would select out of a book and together they would bake cakes which looked like anything from animals to farm machinery. Barbara loved spending time with her family and especially babysitting her grandchildren.
Survivors are her two daughters, Karen (Roger) Blaser and Jayne (Terry) Radke, all of Oconto Falls; five grandchildren, Josh, Erik (Megan), Andy (Karen) and Trisha (fiancé Paul) Blaser, Alyssa Radke; six great grandchildren, Madison and Landon Blaser, Arlo and Alten Blaser, Walker and Waylon Blaser; one sister-in-law, Kathy Heckendorf, Green Bay; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Myles in 2004, four brothers, Harold (Illetta), Kenneth (Sylvia), Victor (Mildred) and Otto Heckendorf Jr., two sisters, Betty (William) Bitters and June (George) Voght and two grandsons.
Visitation will be held 2-6pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue after 9am Monday, June 10, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 11am Monday at the church with Pastor Gary R. Olson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 7 to June 9, 2019