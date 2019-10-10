Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Schultz


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barbara Schultz Obituary
Barbara Schultz

Green Bay - Barbara A. Schultz, 72, of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1947, to the late Orrin and Ruth (Klutz) Schultz. She was an avid card and bingo player and loved to gamble. She also enjoyed bowling and cheering on the Chicago Bears.

Barb is survived by two daughters: Tina (Mark) Vedvik and Judi (Shane Jauquet) Malinski; a son, James (Debbie Fontenot) Grossman II; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Bev Larsen and a brother, Bob Schultz. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Mike Schultz.

Per Barb's request, the family had their own private service. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now