Barbara Schultz
Green Bay - Barbara A. Schultz, 72, of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1947, to the late Orrin and Ruth (Klutz) Schultz. She was an avid card and bingo player and loved to gamble. She also enjoyed bowling and cheering on the Chicago Bears.
Barb is survived by two daughters: Tina (Mark) Vedvik and Judi (Shane Jauquet) Malinski; a son, James (Debbie Fontenot) Grossman II; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Bev Larsen and a brother, Bob Schultz. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Mike Schultz.
Per Barb's request, the family had their own private service. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019