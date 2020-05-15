|
|
Barbara Townsend
Green Bay - Barbara A. Townsend (nee Titel), 58, a lifelong resident of Green Bay passed away on May 7, 2020, after a brief and courageous fight with cancer. Barb enjoyed gardening, card games, and word puzzles and of course, the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her siblings; Mike (Ann) Titel, Jo (Pat) Watt, Rob Titel, John (Marge) Titel, Patti (Tom) Schlief, Kathy Wimmer, and her aunt Delena Scannell. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins and step-siblings.
She is preceeded in death by her mother, Arleen Carter, step-father Art Carter, father Roy Titel and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
There will be a celebration of life on a date to be determined.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Gautum and the staff at Aurora VLCC and special gratitude to the Aurora at Home nurses; Kayla, Jessica, Alison and social worker Stephanie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020