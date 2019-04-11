|
Barbara Valentine
Green Bay - Barbara E. Valentine, 95, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1924, in Downers Grove, Illinois, to the late Marshall and Marion (Holmes) Simonds. As a young girl, she spent many summers at the beaches of Pier Cove, Michigan. On November 30, 1946, she married Dr. Gordon A. Valentine at Union Congregational Church in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2000, after more than 53 years of marriage. Barbara was very involved with the Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay and spent much time appreciating nature and everything in it. She created porcelain sculptures for the Sanctuary, Canadian Geese in particular. Barb enjoyed attending worship and helping at the Union Congregational Church whenever she was able. She was an ever-positive lady and never had a negative word for anyone. Barb also loved to play music, especially the piano and the flute. She had a love for all of the arts, she was also a painter and worked with Paper Mache. In Barbara's own words about her creative personality, "I was lucky to be raised in a creative environment. Our parents provided my sister and me with music, an interest in nature and the visual arts as a constant part of our growing up."
She is survived by her four sons, David (Sandy) Valentine, Sturgeon Bay, John (Jeanne) Valentine, Wrightstown, Robert Valentine, Marinette, and Rich (Lynette) Valentine, Green Bay; 13 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Simonds in 2015.
There will be no formal funeral services for Barbara, her family will be celebrating her life this summer. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Bishop's Court, Heartland Hospice, and Proko-Wall Funeral Home, for all the care they gave to Barb and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019