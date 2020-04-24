|
Barbara Wuyts Williams
Barbara Wuyts Williams died April 19, 2020 after battling cancer for 13 years, was born on November 14, 1948 in Green Bay, WI. Her life-long connection to football started with the Green Bay Packers and ended with the Kansas City Chiefs.
For 47 years she had been known as "The Lady Who Makes Dresses". Her restyling of old wedding gowns led her the direction of making new wedding gowns and other wedding essentials.
Her love of theater and drama led her to make the original Shakespeare caps for the Renaissance Festival, which started as fund raiser for the Kansas City Art Institute. She also did "Christmas" at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Harold and Virginia (VanDen Boogart) Wuyts and her brother Mike Wuyts. She is survived by her husband Doug Williams, her daughter and son in law Melissa and Joseph Matejicka, on James Williams and her sister and sister-in-law, Marge (Rich) Switzer, Skip (Jim), Cheri Wuyts and Rose Wuyts Wilson (Brian).
Lovingly she was called Nana by Jake Boucher and Jared Matejicka, as well as her extended family Tyler Williams and Brittney Gibson.
She is ever so grateful to her friends that made the "cancer years" manageable. This list is too long to write, but I thank you all dearly.
A celebration of life will be scheduled when we can. In her words- "No flowers - feed the poor."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020