Basilia "Bea" Valley
Pulaski - Basilia "Bea" Valley, 79, Pulaski, died Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019, at Emerald Bay in Hobart. The daughter of Anthony and Alice (Hertel) Ingrelli was born October 16, 1940, in Milwaukee. She spent her childhood entirely in Milwaukee where she graduated from Rufus King High School.
Basilia attended college at University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. It was there that Bea was born. There was only one phone in the dorm and it soon became clear that she needed a nickname; so Bea she became. Bea met Richard "Dick" Valley while in college and the couple married on August 11, 1962.
Pulaski life began when Dick started teaching at Pulaski High School. Pulaski soon became home and the two never left. Bea enjoyed staying busy with her children's activities, taking on the role of Boy and Girl Scout leader. She also was the Pulaski Historical Society secretary for 12 years and a member of the Council of Catholic Women of Assumption B.V.M Parish. Bea briefly was a child care worker and teacher's aid.
Bea will always be remembered for her kind and gentle heart. Everyone wanted to be around Bea because she was able to brighten their day with her infectious smile and laugh.
Survivors include her husband, Dick; children: Julie (Paul) Parker, John (Vicki) Valley, and Jerrod (Kimberly) Valley; nine grandchildren: Collin, Erin, Noah, Carter, George, Nick, Tony, Kenny, and Arika; three great grandchildren: Eva, Ella, and Arianna; sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Don) Wieckowicz; several cousins, other relatives and friends.
Bea was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Alice Ingrelli; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arnold and Gladys Valley; brother-in-law, Don Valley.
Friends are invited to gather with the family on Wednesday, December 11th from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. Visitation continues after 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12th at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family extends a special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Emerald Bay for their compassionate care and Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. for his continued visits and prayers.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019