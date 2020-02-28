|
Beatrice Catherine Geurts
De Pere - Beatrice Catherine Geurts, 92, of Green Bay and formerly of De Pere, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 1:30PM to 3:15PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Beatrice at 3:30PM with Rev. Matthew Faucett officiating. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020