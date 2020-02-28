|
Beatrice Catherine Geurts
De Pere - Beatrice Catherine Geurts, 92, of Green Bay and formerly of De Pere, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beatrice was born in South Dakota to the late William and Henrietta (Vissers) Geurts. She was a graduate of East De Pere High School, Wisconsin School of Beauty Culture, and the Clairol Institute of Hair Colorists. After high school, Beatrice worked at various office jobs and at Milprint for several years. By doing those jobs she soon realized her desire was hairstyling. She went to Beauty School in 1958 and later opened "Beatrice the Hairstylist" in De Pere and worked there until her retirement. She had worked for many years in De Pere before retiring to Green Bay to be closer to her relatives. When younger, Beatrice enjoyed traveling, she got to see most of the U.S and some foreign countries. Beatrice also enjoyed fishing, reading, going to movies but especially getting out for car rides. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in De Pere.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Beatrice Ann Geurts; several nephews, a niece, grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews; a special friend and caregiver, Linda Salzsieder.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Anthony, Jerome, Bernard, and Roman; two sisters, Clara and Bernadette, and niece, Kathy.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 1:30PM to 3:15PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Beatrice at 3:30PM with Rev. Matthew Faucett officiating. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020