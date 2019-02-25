|
Beatrice "Bea" De Bauche (1938-2019)
De Pere - Beatrice "Bea' (Kocha) De Bauche, 81, De Pere, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, February 22, 2019 at Wyndemere Assisted Living center (Aspen House) after a long battle with dementia. The daughter of Peter and Rose (Hazaert) Kocha was born on July 17, 1938.
On September 17, 1955 Beatrice married James L. De Bauche at St. Joseph Church in Green Bay, WI. In 1956 they moved to Pacific Grove, CA while James was in the Army. Beatrice loved the ocean and has always dreamed of returning. In 1958 James and Beatrice returned to spend the rest of their lives in Green Bay, WI where they raised their three children, Elizabeth, Mitchell & Timothy. Beatrice loved playing cards (smear) with her friends, playing games with her children and grandchildren, making puzzles, gardening, landscaping, sewing, playing the organ, golfing and spending time with her dogs, Duchess (German Shepard), Sparky, Sugar and Flour (West Highland Terriers). She enjoyed going out for supper with her husband and would never turn down a good Brandy old fashion.
Beatrice worked many part-time jobs, retail clerks, gas service attendants, house cleaning, etc. so she could spend most of her time with her family. As her kids grew older and she had more time available she started working for Randall & Cathy Lawton as a house keeper and helped care for their children, Alex & Parker. The Lawton's became mom's extended family, whom she loved very much and never stopped smiling when she talked about them.
Beatrice is survived by her husband James, her daughter Elizabeth "Lisa", her son Mitchell (Jenny) and her son Timothy (Tammy).
She is further survived by her five grandchildren, Amanda (Megan), Brian (Angie), Quinton (Paige), Alexandria and Alivia, four great-grandchildren, Lilly, Kyleigh, Dominic & Skye and her brother Ray Kocha along with many wonderful brother-in-law's, sister-in-law's, nieces and nephews.
Beatrice was preceded in death by both of her parents, Peter and Rose Kocha, siblings and in-laws Wilbert (Ester) Kocha, Clifford (Lorraine) Kocha, Beverly Kocha, Clarence (Mary) Kocha, Peter Kocha and Lawrence Kocha, two nephews Dan and Dick Jansen. Her in-laws, Elmer (Katie) De Bauche, Harry (Eleanor) VanCaster and sister-in-law Diane De Bauche and niece-in-law Dawn De Bauche.
Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Tuesday, February 26, from 4-7pm.
The DeBauche family would like to send a special Thank you to Dr. Demery, her staff and the wonderful staff at Wyndemere Assisted Living center (Aspen House) for all the care and compassion you have shown Beatrice this past year. A very special Thank You to her Granddaughter Amanda who visited her every morning to make sure she was well cared for and put a smile on her face to start her day!!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019