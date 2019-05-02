|
|
Beatrice Henrigillis
De Pere - Beatrice Henrigillis, age 94, entered into eternal life on April 30, 2019. The daughter of the late Charles and Mayme (Vanden Langenberg) Linssen was born February 18, 1925 in the Town of Bellevue. She married Norbert Henrigillis on September 1, 1945 in Green Bay and he preceded her in death on May 12, 1988. Beatrice was very dedicated to her children. She was a hard-working lady all her life and very proud of her many years she worked at the Swan Club.
Survivors include her children: Carol (Bill) VanRens, Jerry (Ann) Henrigillis, Joan (Glenn) Matzke, Mark (Laurie) Henrigillis, Mary Budzis, Randy Henrigillis, Joe Henrigillis (special friend Rochele), Nancy (Dale) Demske, Jeff Henrigillis and Norbert Henrigillis (special friend Lobie); 13 grandchildren: Bill, Bryan, Bob, Derek, Mike, Heath, Heather, Nathan, David, Neal, Todd, Brandon and Rachel; 13 great-grandchildren: Mandy, Jack, Charlie, Abby, Kate, Claire, Noah, Leona, Cal, Reagan, Emma, Sophia, Nora and Harvey. She is further survived by her sisters: Eunice Kocken, Mary Rukamp, Ruth (Bob) Beining and Bev (Dick) Huxford; brothers: Ken (Carla) Linssen, Bernie (Carol) Linssen and Ralph Linssen, as well as a sister-in-law Joan Linssen, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Norbert, Beatrice was preceded in death by a son David; granddaughters: Angel and Jessica; sisters: Alvina Schoessow, Margie Schmude and Lorraine Albers; brother Merlin Linssen; brothers-in-law: Walter Kocken, Don Rukamp, Luke Albers and Harvey Henrigillis; sisters-in-law: Marie Routhieaux, Joyce Linssen and Nancy Linssen.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Monday, May 6, from 3-8pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S Michigan Street, De Pere, from 9:30am until 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to all the workers at Angel's Touch for their care the last 5 years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 2 to May 5, 2019