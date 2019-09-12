|
|
Beatrice Newlun
Green Bay - Beatrice "Bede" Newlun, 98, formerly of Oconto, passed away September 10, in Green Bay. She was born August 11, 1921 to Conrad and Helen Hames in Belgium, WI. Bede graduated from Port Washington High School and UW-Milwaukee with a degree in English Education. She began her teaching career at Wonewoc High School. Here she met her future husband, fellow teacher Hallie Newlun. They were married August 10, 1946. They then taught in Tomah, Clayton, and Reedsville before moving to Oconto in 1955, where Hallie accepted a job as Oconto County Agricultural Agent. Bede taught in Peshtigo and Oconto before beginning a long career at Lena High School as English teacher and school librarian. She retired in 1983. During retirement they enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Florida. Hallie passed away on July 9, 1994. In 2016, Bede moved into an assisted living facility in Green Bay. Bede was a member of Holy Trinity Parish, having served on the Parish Council and as a CCD teacher. She enjoyed traveling, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and swimming at the Bond Center. Her favorite activity was playing bridge. She had belonged to three bridge clubs in Oconto. After moving into assisted living, she continued playing bridge and also enjoyed Wii bowling and bingo.
Bede is survived by her children and their spouses, Steve and Julie Newlun, Neenah; Cathy and Bruce Retzlaff, Green Bay; and James and Lynn Newlun, Racine; her grandchildren, Jenna (Eric) Osborn, Green Bay, and David Newlun, Las Vegas; a brother-in-law, Leroy Bley, Port Washington; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hallie; sister, Joan Bley, and two brother and sisters-in-law, Bill and Ruth Hames, and Lee and Patricia Hames.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted 11 AM at the funeral home with the Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
The family wishes to thank Bellevue Retirement Community for providing Bede with a wonderful home for three and a half years. Also thank you to the staff at Cardinal Ridge Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for the kind, compassionate care given to Bede this last month.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, 2019