Beatrice Petersen
Denmark - Beatrice M. Petersen, age 86, of Denmark, was reunited with Gordy, who passed away February 16, with family at her side on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Tuesday, February 26, from 4-8pm. A prayer service will be held at 7:30pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave, Denmark, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Andy Zoerb officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd with her husband, Gordy.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019