Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
435 Wisconsin Ave
Denmark, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
435 Wisconsin Ave
Denmark, WI
Beatrice Petersen


1932 - 2019
Beatrice Petersen Obituary
Beatrice Petersen

Denmark - Beatrice M. Petersen, age 86, of Denmark, was reunited with Gordy, who passed away February 16, with family at her side on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Tuesday, February 26 (TODAY), from 4-8pm. A prayer service will be held at 7:30pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave, Denmark, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Andy Zoerb officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd with her husband, Gordy.

A full obituary was in the Sunday edition and is available at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
