Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary Church
1412 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Beatrice Salentine

Beatrice Salentine Obituary
Beatrice Salentine

Luxemburg - Beatrice M. Salentine, 83, Luxemburg, died Friday August 2, 2019.

Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 1412 Main Street, Luxemburg, Wi. 54217. Parish rosary at 7:00 pm on Tuesday.

Visitation will continue between 9:30 and 10:45 am at St. Mary Church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Funeral 11:00 am at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating and Rev. Milton Suess Concelebrating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg. McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com

The complete obituary will be available in Sunday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
