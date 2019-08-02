|
|
Beatrice Salentine
Luxemburg - Beatrice M. Salentine, 83, Luxemburg, died Friday August 2, 2019.
Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 1412 Main Street, Luxemburg, Wi. 54217. Parish rosary at 7:00 pm on Tuesday.
Visitation will continue between 9:30 and 10:45 am at St. Mary Church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Funeral 11:00 am at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating and Rev. Milton Suess Concelebrating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg. McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com
The complete obituary will be available in Sunday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019