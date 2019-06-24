|
|
Ben (Benny) Pelishek
Kewaunee - Ben (Junie) Pelishek, age 89 of Kewaunee died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center. He was born on October 25, 1929 in Kewaunee to the late Ben and Anna (Gabriel) Pelishek.
He entered the U. S. Army February 14, 1951 and served until February 14, 1953. After service he married Marilyn Hruska October 31, 1959.
He worked at Hamilton Manufacturing for several years and then for Gordon Pelishek Construction as a mason for many years until retiring. He also farmed in the Town of Carlton.
Ben was a lifelong member of St. Hedwig Church, now St. Therese Parish. He was an active member of Robinson American Legion Post 538 for 66 years. Ben enjoyed hunting, trapping and socializing with friends.
Survivors include Marilyn, his wife of fifty-nine years; two sons and daughters-in-law: David and Mary Pelishek; Joe and Mandy Pelishek; three grandchildren: Kayla, Ashley and Nikki; two sisters-in-law: Jean Huber, Kewaunee; Janet Hruska, Luxemburg and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother: Ervin (Lucille) Pelishek; three brothers-in-law: James Hruska; Dan Huber and John (Carol) Apker.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 at St. Hedwig Church at East Krok until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. Dennis Drury with Fr. Bill VandeLoo concelebrating. Burial will be in St. Hedwig Cemetery with full military rites.
Go to www.buchananfh.com To send condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in his name.
The family would like to thank the V. A. Clinics at Cleveland and Green Bay for all the care that they gave Ben and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2019