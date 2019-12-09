|
|
Benedict Banaszynski, Sr.
Cecil - Benedict "Bennie" Vincent Banaszynski, Sr., age 81, of Cecil, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Bennie was born on March 26, 1938, in the Town of Angelica, to the late Walter and Evelyn (Blaser) Banaszynski. Bennie was united in marriage to Sandra Krueger in Pulaski, on September 8, 1956. He lived in the Angelica and Cecil area his whole life. Bennie worked for Green Bay Forge for 42 years until his retirement. He was a member of the steel workers union. Bennie enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with his family and stock car racing.
Bennie is survived by: daughter, Lyn (Michael Hogan) Banaszynski and her son Jason, daughter Dawn (Dan Hintz) Banaszynski and her children Nicci and Daylee, and daughter Lauralee (Wayne Buelow) Banaszynski and her children Amanda (Donny) and Austin; twelve great grandchildren and one on the way; sister-in-law, Marlene Krueger; brother-in-law, Gene (Diane) Krueger; and special friends, Larry and Mary Rosmer. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Sandra; parents, Walter and Evelyn; son, Ben "Jay" (Anne) Jr.; two grandchildren, Kelly and Jeremy; two sisters, Mona and Doey, and a brother, Ray.
Private family services were held. A memorial fund has been established. Swedberg Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pines Post Acute Care.
www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019