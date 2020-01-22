|
Benjamin Rottier
De Pere - Benjamin (Ben) Francis Rottier, 81, De Pere, passed away after a short illness at a local hospital, and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Friends and family may call on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1305 Lourdes Ave, De Pere, from 4:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m with a parish prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at church with Fr. Peter Ambting, O.Praem officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, De Pere. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care of De Pere, is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020