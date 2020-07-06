Benjamin T. Carrier, age 28, passed unexpectedly on July 2, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1992 in Plano, Texas the son of John and Kathleen (Reed) Carrier. Ben enjoyed his early childhood in Texas and Pennsylvania before moving to Wisconsin at age 6. Through the years he was active in the Boy Scouts and obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Bay Port High School in 2010, and loved playing in the drum line. Ben enjoyed history and classic movies. He was particularly fond of anything Star Wars.
Ben is survived by his parents, John and Kathleen, one sister, Lara, his beloved cat, Starkiller, paternal grandfather, Wilfred Carrier, aunts and uncles: Roberta Townsend, Robert Carrier, Teri (Tony) Hjelmstad, and William (Cheri) Reed. He is further survived by many cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Frances Carrier, maternal grandparents, Joyce and Earl Reed, uncle, James Reed, and cousin, Tyler Reed.
Friends and family may visit on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave, 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm with a memorial service at 3:00 pm. A private inurnment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Ben gave the gift of life to others through organ donation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: WI Humane Society, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.