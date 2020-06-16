Benny T. Mach
1928 - 2020
Benny T. Mach

Ashwaubenon - Benny T. Mach, 92, long time resident of Ashwaubenon, passed away at his home Thursday May 28th, 2020 following a long and at times challenging but relentless battle with cancer and dementia. He was born January 14, 1928 in Antigo WI to the late Wm and Cecelia Mach.

Public visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM Noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish Green Bay 2270 S Oneida St. Green Bay, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM Noon, officiated by Rev. Mike Ingold and Deacon John Bundra with Military Honors to follow and committal at Allouez Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

Diocesan guidelines regarding Covid -19 will be followed with social distancing and wearing of masks advised but not required. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Benny's family as well as a full obituary are available at www.lyndahl.com.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Father Mike Ingold, Deacons John Bundra and Mike Dabeck, our Nativity Parish family, Jackie Dunlap and fellow members of the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department and all the special neighbors and friends for all the prayers, love, and support. A special thank you to Drs Jason Hoppe and Adam Liss, Ben's Bellin Cancer Radiation and Unity Hospice teams for their devotion, care and support.

Benny had a heart of "gold". He loved so many and many loved him.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Nativity Of Our Lord Parish

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Crossing Guard /Canine Unit

VFW Post 10244

Unity Hospice






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish Green Bay
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish Green Bay
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Ben served our country and our Valley View Elementary community in many ways. He made a difference and brought smiles to many people and treats to many dogs. I always enjoyed our conversations. My sincere condolences.
Deb Patterson
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Ben would pop in on our card games when Rita was hosting, always had a joke or say something funny to say, Also worked with m husband at the railroad, he always spoke well of him. He enjoyed working with him. He will be missed,
Myrtle Bouche
Friend
June 7, 2020
I am going to say Ben and I were coworkers. I taught at Valley View and felt that he too was trying to educate our students. He stressed the importance of respect, listening to others, following directions and the importance of humor in ones life. Please take comfort in the fact that Ben did touch many lives in a positive way.
Sharon Brecklin
Coworker
June 6, 2020
Hugs and prayers to all his family. Barb I think I first met you at a bowling lane downtown some where when we were young. Our dads worked together on the railroad. Mom and I would run into you and your mom shopping sometimes. How blessed you were to have him so long. Treasure those memories
Barb Lindeman/DeVillers
Friend
June 6, 2020
Always would enjoy meeting him and listening to his jokes at fedex helping him with laminating.
Paula
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
He would always give my dog a treat up the road. He also frequently came to Red Lobster to eat where I waitress and always had a story to tell! :)
Shanna
Neighbor
