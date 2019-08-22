|
|
Benon "Ben" Smith
Pulaski - Benon "Ben" Smith, 98, Pulaski, died peacefully Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019, at Meadow Wood Assisted Living in Seymour.
The son of Frank and Lottie (Miller) Smith was born May 17, 1921, in Pulaski. On October 27, 1945, he married Ceil Hylok at SS. Edward & Isidore Church in Flintville. Ben farmed in the Town of Angelica all of his life until he retired, at which time he moved to Pulaski. He was a lifelong member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski, where he belonged to the Holy Name Society.
Ben enjoyed sports, and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Milwaukee Bucks. He loved to play cards and would win most of the time. Smear was his favorite card game.
Survivors include two daughters: Sharon (Norman) Pecho and Shirley (Ted) Wasielewski, all of Pulaski; three grandchildren: Tanya Bale, Warsaw, IN, Brian Pecho, Green Bay, and Keith Pecho, Sobieski; two great-grandchildren: Conner and Hallie Bale; sisters-in-law: Clara Smith, Marlene Smith, and Frieda Smith; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Ceil; one son, Carl; brothers and sisters: Anton (Bernice) Smith, Daniel Smith, Julian Smith, Florian Smith, Eugene Smith, Irene (Clarence) Polczinski, and Alice Smith.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church, Fr. James Esser, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Meadow Wood Assisted Living for the care they provided Ben.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019