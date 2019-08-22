Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St.
Pulaski, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St.
Pulaski, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benon Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benon "Ben" Smith


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benon "Ben" Smith Obituary
Benon "Ben" Smith

Pulaski - Benon "Ben" Smith, 98, Pulaski, died peacefully Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019, at Meadow Wood Assisted Living in Seymour.

The son of Frank and Lottie (Miller) Smith was born May 17, 1921, in Pulaski. On October 27, 1945, he married Ceil Hylok at SS. Edward & Isidore Church in Flintville. Ben farmed in the Town of Angelica all of his life until he retired, at which time he moved to Pulaski. He was a lifelong member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski, where he belonged to the Holy Name Society.

Ben enjoyed sports, and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Milwaukee Bucks. He loved to play cards and would win most of the time. Smear was his favorite card game.

Survivors include two daughters: Sharon (Norman) Pecho and Shirley (Ted) Wasielewski, all of Pulaski; three grandchildren: Tanya Bale, Warsaw, IN, Brian Pecho, Green Bay, and Keith Pecho, Sobieski; two great-grandchildren: Conner and Hallie Bale; sisters-in-law: Clara Smith, Marlene Smith, and Frieda Smith; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Ceil; one son, Carl; brothers and sisters: Anton (Bernice) Smith, Daniel Smith, Julian Smith, Florian Smith, Eugene Smith, Irene (Clarence) Polczinski, and Alice Smith.

Friends are invited to gather with the family at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church, Fr. James Esser, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Meadow Wood Assisted Living for the care they provided Ben.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now