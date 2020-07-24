Benson B. Bunker
Green Bay - Benson B. Bunker, age 92, of Green Bay, passed away on July 22, 2020 at his residence with his wife at his side. He was born on November 15, 1927 in Rogers City, Michigan, to George and Edna (Erickson) Bunker. Benson served in the US Navy from 1945 until 1948. On October 22, 1955 he married Marianne Cochenet in Lena, WI. Benson worked as an engineer for the Board of Education, Green Bay until he retired. He loved his family, enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events and later spending time with his great-grandchildren.
Benson is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marianne, Green Bay; four children, Bruce Bunker, Green Bay, Lynn (Steve) Servais, Crivitz, Rena Schultz (Tim), Green Bay and Carla (Scott) Bauer, Crivitz; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Bunker, Brandon (Ali) Bunker, Edward Jr. (Melissa) Boldt, Leslie (Jim) Foytik, Laken Schultz, Logan Schultz, Matteson Schultz, Blaine Bauer, Shane Bauer; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Vera Jean Baker, Green Bay; one sister-in-law, Gert Bunker, Rothschild; Brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Lenore Wyent Jr., Judy and Byron Bourassa, Barb and Jack McNulty and Mike and Lois Wyent; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; one brother, Merwin Bunker, two sons-in-law, Edward Boldt Sr. and Scott Schultz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Cochenet and Orville Wyent, Jr., Mercedes (Phil) Lingelbach, Johanne Fanello.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Benson's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Benson's granddaughter, Leslie for her special visits and attention. They would also like to thank the Staff of Unity Hospice, especially Cindy, CNA for their care and compassion shown toward Benson and his family.