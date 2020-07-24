1/1
Benson B. Bunker
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benson B. Bunker

Green Bay - Benson B. Bunker, age 92, of Green Bay, passed away on July 22, 2020 at his residence with his wife at his side. He was born on November 15, 1927 in Rogers City, Michigan, to George and Edna (Erickson) Bunker. Benson served in the US Navy from 1945 until 1948. On October 22, 1955 he married Marianne Cochenet in Lena, WI. Benson worked as an engineer for the Board of Education, Green Bay until he retired. He loved his family, enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events and later spending time with his great-grandchildren.

Benson is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marianne, Green Bay; four children, Bruce Bunker, Green Bay, Lynn (Steve) Servais, Crivitz, Rena Schultz (Tim), Green Bay and Carla (Scott) Bauer, Crivitz; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Bunker, Brandon (Ali) Bunker, Edward Jr. (Melissa) Boldt, Leslie (Jim) Foytik, Laken Schultz, Logan Schultz, Matteson Schultz, Blaine Bauer, Shane Bauer; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Vera Jean Baker, Green Bay; one sister-in-law, Gert Bunker, Rothschild; Brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Lenore Wyent Jr., Judy and Byron Bourassa, Barb and Jack McNulty and Mike and Lois Wyent; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; one brother, Merwin Bunker, two sons-in-law, Edward Boldt Sr. and Scott Schultz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Cochenet and Orville Wyent, Jr., Mercedes (Phil) Lingelbach, Johanne Fanello.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Benson's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Benson's granddaughter, Leslie for her special visits and attention. They would also like to thank the Staff of Unity Hospice, especially Cindy, CNA for their care and compassion shown toward Benson and his family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lyndahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved