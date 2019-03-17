|
|
Bernadette "Bunny" M. Blodgett
Green Bay - Bernadette "Bunny" Marie Blodgett, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 11, 1936, in New Franken, to the late Mathias and Agnes (Champeau) Vandenhoven. Bunny was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of '54. On November 24, 1955, Bernadette married the love of her life Bernard "Bud" Blodgett and spent 47 years of marriage together, until his death in 2002. Bunny was a loving mother and cherished her kids and grandkids. Time spent sitting and chatting with family was never time wasted. Her loving personality shone in every laugh and memory shared with her loved ones. She was always the host at holiday dinners and was often too preoccupied to eat the food she spent so much time preparing, as she was too busy making sure everyone else had enough to eat. Bunny had a love of puzzles, books, and a good Hallmark movie, all accompanied by more than a few pieces of chocolate. Bunny's kindness was demonstrated in her appreciation of the little things - a bird flying by the window or seeing a new bloom in one of her well-tended plants - and it is that kindness that we will remember her by.
Bunny is survived by her children, Mike (Nikki) Blodgett, Sue (Jim) Corpus, and Wendy (Rick) Knaus; her grandchildren, Josh (Grace) Blodgett and their children Brody, Brooklyn & Easton, Ashli (Brandon) Dehn and their children Ayden, Lyam & Kyler, Chelsi (fiancé Wyatt Obey) Weber and their son Owen, Casey Weber, Jake, Amanda and Molly Blodgett; Christina (Adam) Charniak and their son Zach, Michael (Jaclyn) Kurowski and their children Dayle and Michael III; Katie (Nick Frederick) Kurowski, Nico Corpus; Valorie (fiancée Sarah Krchma) Knaus, Jenny (Ryan) Whaley. She is further survived by her sisters Eileen Charlier and Rita Huven; in-laws Pat & Dick Dickenshied, Bonnie & Bruce Ziegelbauer, Judy Girard; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bunny was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Milton & Evie Vandenhoven, brothers-in-law Cy Huven, Leo Charlier, and Herbert (Jackie) Blodgett; sisters-in-law Doris (Bill) Bergsbaken, Virginia (Chris) Kocken, Joan (Bob) Lange.
Visitation will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Parish wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew St., from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family offers a special thank you to the emergency room staff and the 9th Floor nursing staff at St. Vincent Hospital for all of their wonderful care and attention shown to Bunny.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019