Bernadette Moore
Sturgeon Bay - Bernadette M. Moore, 85, of Sturgeon Bay passed away in Green Bay on June 23, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born December 14, 1933 on a Dairy Farm in the town of Union in Southern Door County to Harvey and Palmy (Chaudoir) Jeanquart. She attended Fairland Grade School in Namur and Brussels High School through the 12th Grade, maintaining a grade A average. During her Junior Year of High School, she started dating Al Moore, Jr. and her role of working on the farm was soon mixed with spending time at the ballpark. Al came from a baseball family so Bernadette soon learned who played second base as well as the meaning a "rhubarb".
After High School, Bernadette was employed in the Corporate Office of Christy Corporation (Shipyard) in Sturgeon Bay. She later married Al at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church in Fairland (Namur) on November 15, 1952. Al and Bernadette settled in Namur and raised their family. They shared their home in Namur together for over 50 years.
Bernadette was a beautiful woman of faith who loved Jesus, her husband, children and grandchildren. Al said, "She was one of the best Belgian cooks you could ask for". As the children grew up, they spent much of their spare time at Bernadette's parents' Dairy Farm near their home. After the children were all in school, she started working at Marchant's Foods in Brussels for several years until starting a job at Southern Door High School in the office and as a Librarian Assistant. Bernadette was employed there for over 21 years.
Over the years, Al and Bernadette did their share of traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada, Alaska and Western Europe. After retiring, they spent more time with family while still finding time to visit Disney World, enjoy Spring training Baseball and vacation in Orlando, FL in the winters. Bernadette was a member of the Belgian American Club, Belgian Heritage Center, St. Mary and St. Francis Parish (where she sang in the choir for many years) and member of the YMCA in Sturgeon Bay. Her favorite place to visit was the Chapel (Shrine) in Champion.
Bernadette is survived by her Domestic Engineer, best friend and husband Al of 66 years; six children: Kelly (Louise) Moore, Cedarburg; Nickolas (Kay) Moore, Brussels; Mary (Cap) Wulf, Sturgeon Bay; Timothy (Sue) Moore, Green Bay; Michelle (Dan) Lodahl, Eagan, MN; Kevin (Fiance, Amy) Moore, Green Bay; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister Florence DeDecker; brother Dennis (Sharon) Jeanquart; in-laws, Ervin Jadin, Pat Moore, Tom Moore, Colleen & Chris DeNamur, Kathy and Larry Gentine, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Bernadette was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Allen Sr. and Lillian (Tease) Moore, her sister Dorraine Jadin, nephews Brian Jadin and Mike DeDecker, brother in-law Elmer DeDecker, many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish, Brussels, the Rev. Edward Looney officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay. Friends may call from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. A prayer services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. There will be no visitation the morning of the funeral. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
A special thanks to everyone at Pinecrest in Sturgeon Bay and Allouez Parkside Village in Green Bay for the great care they provided to Bernadette over the past years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2019