Bernadine M. (Lasecki) Sobieski
Pulaski - Bernadine M. (Lasecki) Sobieski died peacefully at home surrounded by her family, June 29, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born August 17, 1931, the youngest of 11 children to Leo and Sophie (Swiecichowski) Kaczmarowski.
She is survived by her children: Marilyn (Kevin) Sampo, Pulaski, Gary (Theresa) Lasecki, Lena, Joan (Anthony) Babik, Sobieski, and Cheryl (Thomas) DeLeeuw, Gresham; she is also further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; one sister, Lucille Stachura, Pulaski; nieces and nephews, the Lasecki and Sobieski families, other relatives and friends.
Bernadine married Clarence Lasecki in 1949. The couple made their home in the Town of Angelica, where she has lived ever since. Clarence passed away on May 27, 1969, when she was only 37 years old. She worked hard and raised four children on her own. Family was always first to Bernadine. She was a simple woman who loved life; a peaceful and dignified lady who also liked to go out and enjoy spending time with family and friends. She loved to play games. She wasn't always lucky, but she won her fair share.
In 1981, Felix "Phil" Sobieski entered her life. The couple married in July of that year and he preceded her in death on November 26, 2010. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janice Lasecki; a grandson, Steven Lasecki; a granddaughter, Jennifer Mikle; a daughter-in-law, Ruth Lasecki; her siblings and their spouses: Rose (Peter) Beyer, Stella (Edward) Sokolowski, Helen (Frank) Kurzawa, Bernice (Ed) Baranowski, Pearl Kaczmarowski, Antoinette (Norbert) Wesolowski, Ernest (Irene) Kaczmarowski, Regina (Joseph) Wasielewski, Clara (Leo) Trojan, and Walter Stachura.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3rd. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family requests no flowers, please.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 2, 2019