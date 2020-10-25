Bernaine Dombrowski
Krakow - Bernadine Dombrowski, 90, Krakow, met Jesus Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was a mother to some, a grandmother and great grandma, a sister, a friend, a confidant, an aunt, a cousin. Every one of those titles was important to those who knew her. Wife and mother were her most prized titles.
Bernadine was a hard-working person at whatever task was at hand. She taught her children at a very young age to obey, work hard, and play. They thrived because of it. Bernadine was a simple woman and yet, very complex. She was very aware of all things, even to the very end. Her experiences and accountability in life made her who she was, a gentle spirit and a very fun loving person. She cared for her grandchildren and loved each and every one of them, still holding them while recuperating from an illness. She brought smiles and friendship to so many people, more than we even realized. Bernadine was an 'overcomer.' Tragedies hit hard; she endured the pain, bearing her cross, as she always said, as she saw her husband dying under a tractor at the age of 62, her last born struggling and taking his life in 2000 and, most recently, her eldest child passing away from pancreatic cancer within a month of diagnosis. These were unbearable to a mother and very heart wrenching, to say the least. She had hard crosses to bear in life, seasoned with grace in the good times, and there were plenty of those.
Never far from her was her sister, Aurelia Lasecki. People would describe them as two 'peas in a pod' but, oh, so very different (but in a wonderful way)! Bernadine lived and enjoyed a rich, full life, filled with all the graces God bestowed upon her. She was adored by so many and truly a gem to cherish. She will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren. Holidays and playing cards will never be the same. Of course, the food will never be the same either, as those recipes (which she always tweaked), go to heaven as well.
With tears we say goodbye for now… but only until we meet around the throne of God. Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith: who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. Hebrews 12:2.
Survivors include her children: Connie (Steve) Lohuis, Deborah Calza, Edwin Dombrowski, Jr., Fred (Pam) Dombrowski, and Gail (Tim) Blohowiak; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister and one brother: Aurelia Lasecki and Cy (Arlene) Smith; sisters-in-law: Virginia Smith and LaVerne Dombrowski; godchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Edwin Dombrowski, Sr., on April 24, 1989, one son, Harvey Dombrowski, on August 16, 2000, one daughter, Beverly Dombrowski, on April 9, 2016, two stillborn infant children, two brothers and sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. Casimir Church, W140 Park St, Krakow, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31st. Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. James Esser, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chase.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Dombrowski family. Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com