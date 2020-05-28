Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Sunday, May 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Prayer Service
Following Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
Bernard A. "Bernie" Brandner


1933 - 2020
Bernard A. "Bernie" Brandner Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" A. Brandner

De Pere - Bernie passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, and is now pain free with the Lord Jesus. He was born on November 11, 1933, to Ferdinand and Frances (Riegert) Brandner in Medford, WI. In 1956 he moved to Green Bay where he met his wife, Beulah, on a blind date. They were married on July 19, 1958. Bernie worked in retail for many years, including 30 years with PrangeWay in various positions. He retired in 1993. After retirement he volunteered at Holy Cross Parish, becoming a member of the "Over the Hill Gang."

Bernie had the heart of an artist and expressed that through woodworking, painting, photography and crafting lawn chairs. For years he sold his work at Farmers Markets and craft sales where he loved meeting and talking with all people.

Bernie was a man of great integrity, honesty, and knowing that the words of truth come from Jesus. He passed that faith onto our children and grandchildren. Bernie and Beulah shared the rosary daily for 61 years. He prayed for family and friends, and for those in troubled situations. Bernie always thanked and asked for blessings for all who helped him in the medical field.

He is survived by his wife Beulah A. (Huettl) Brandner and their four wonderful children: two daughters, Ann (Brandner) and Mike Westenberg, and Barb (Brandner) and Andy Krause; and two sons, Ted and Dana Brandner, and Al and Katrina Brandner. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren: Ben Westenberg, Becca (Brad) Shinnick, Rachel Westenberg, Joe Westenberg, Leah Krause, Joanna Krause, Sarah (Mike) Newland, Emily Brandner, Anthony (Taylor) Brandner (with a great granddaughter on the way), Adam Brandner, Nathan Brandner, Sam Brandner and Caleb Brandner. He is further survived by two brothers, Leon (Lucille) Brandner and Darrell (Nancy) Brandner; two sisters, Mary Schumacher and Monica (Tom) Danen; and sisters-in-laws Joanne Emerich, Mary Lou Brandner, and Geraldine (Huettl) Prellwitz. He was further blessed with many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Norbert and Melvin; and two brother-in-laws, Norb Schumacher and Lowell Prellwitz.

Visitation will be open to the public at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, followed by a prayer service. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, for immediate family only, with Rev. Robert Kabat officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

Bernie's family extends heartfelt thanks to all the nurses and doctors at Green Bay Oncology St. Vincent's, Unity Hospice, Dr. Jennifer Burns, Dr. Olan Halim, and to Father Bob Kabat at St. Matthew's Parish for your skillful, tender care and support over these last months.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 28 to May 30, 2020
