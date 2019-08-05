|
|
Bernard A. Watzka Sr.
Green Bay - Bernard A. Watzka Sr., age 91, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 18, 1927, son of the late Joe and Emma (Leurquin) Watzka.
Bernard proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, earning the rank of Sergeant. He was fortunate to be a part of an Honor Flight in 2014. Bernie was also a member of the American Legion Post #363, Denmark. He worked as a truck driver for Schneider National for over 50 years. After retiring, he returned to Schneider National where he helped in the office and gave tours to new employees. He was a man of strong faith and an active member of SS. Peter & Paul Parish. He was also a 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus.
Bernard Sr. is survived by his wife, Bernadine; his 4 children: Mary (Dave) DeBauche, Ann Destarkey, Judy (fiance, Clarence Ducat) Ritchie and Bernard A. (Lisa) Watzka Jr.; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers and sister: Merle (Delores), Gerald (Marilyn), Rosemary Stencil, Jerome, Tony (Karen), Mike (Mary Lou) and Dorothy Watzka and in-laws: Cyril Cieslewicz, Jane Loritz, Marion Haltaufderheid, Ann Arveson. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Laverne Phillips and Joanne Cieslewicz, brother, Roger Watzka, grandson, Lucas Destarkey and a son-in-law, Ron Ritchie.
A private service with military honors will be held by Bernard's immediate family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019