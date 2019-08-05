Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Watzka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard A. Watzka Sr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Bernard A. Watzka Sr. Obituary
Bernard A. Watzka Sr.

Green Bay - Bernard A. Watzka Sr., age 91, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 18, 1927, son of the late Joe and Emma (Leurquin) Watzka.

Bernard proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, earning the rank of Sergeant. He was fortunate to be a part of an Honor Flight in 2014. Bernie was also a member of the American Legion Post #363, Denmark. He worked as a truck driver for Schneider National for over 50 years. After retiring, he returned to Schneider National where he helped in the office and gave tours to new employees. He was a man of strong faith and an active member of SS. Peter & Paul Parish. He was also a 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus.

Bernard Sr. is survived by his wife, Bernadine; his 4 children: Mary (Dave) DeBauche, Ann Destarkey, Judy (fiance, Clarence Ducat) Ritchie and Bernard A. (Lisa) Watzka Jr.; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers and sister: Merle (Delores), Gerald (Marilyn), Rosemary Stencil, Jerome, Tony (Karen), Mike (Mary Lou) and Dorothy Watzka and in-laws: Cyril Cieslewicz, Jane Loritz, Marion Haltaufderheid, Ann Arveson. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Laverne Phillips and Joanne Cieslewicz, brother, Roger Watzka, grandson, Lucas Destarkey and a son-in-law, Ron Ritchie.

A private service with military honors will be held by Bernard's immediate family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now