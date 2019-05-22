|
|
Bernard Anker
Suring - Bernard "Dick" M. Anker age 77 of Suring passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1941 to the late Gordon and Lottie (Bendickson) Anker. Dick married Lorraine "Frenchie" Huebner on December 14, 1974 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. He was employed at Stern's Sawmill and later retired from Nu-Line Industries. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and listening to country and polka music. Dick is a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church.
Dick is survived by his 3 sisters, Mary Ann Zahn, Karen (Jack) Zarling and Jean Anker; special sister-in-law, Diane Hayer. He is further survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; 2 siblings, Joan Anker and Jackie Anker.
Visitation will be held at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1 PM until the funeral service at 3 PM with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2019