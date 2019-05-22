Services
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Anker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Anker


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernard Anker Obituary
Bernard Anker

Suring - Bernard "Dick" M. Anker age 77 of Suring passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1941 to the late Gordon and Lottie (Bendickson) Anker. Dick married Lorraine "Frenchie" Huebner on December 14, 1974 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. He was employed at Stern's Sawmill and later retired from Nu-Line Industries. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and listening to country and polka music. Dick is a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church.

Dick is survived by his 3 sisters, Mary Ann Zahn, Karen (Jack) Zarling and Jean Anker; special sister-in-law, Diane Hayer. He is further survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; 2 siblings, Joan Anker and Jackie Anker.

Visitation will be held at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1 PM until the funeral service at 3 PM with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now