Bernard "Bernie" Bolzenthal
Bernard "Bernie" Bolzenthal

Green Bay - Bernard "Bernie" Bolzenthal, 62 of Green Bay, husband of Nancy Bolzenthal, died after a heck of a fight on October 22, 2020, at Aurora Baycare Center in Racine as a result of complications after recovery of COVID 19.

Bernie was born on December 28, in Green Bay son of the late Bob and Natalie Bolzenthal. He was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. Bernie married Nancy VandenLangenberg on December 30, 1979 at St. Mary of the Angels Church. Bernie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing and Refereeing Volley Ball in his spare time. He also enjoyed campfires with friends, and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. He worked at Bolzenthal Furniture Shop with his father, brothers, Mark and Michael and Nancy's brother Terry. He was most recently working as a Semi Truck Driver at CTS Trucking.

Bernie is survived by his wife, Nancy and his cat Precious. He leaves a son Steven, a brother, Bruce (Pat) Bolzenthal, a sister, Jean Bricker, and brother, Mark Bolzenthal. Bernie also leaves a daughter-in-law Shannon Bolzenthal and beloved grandchildren: Thomas and Kailey. He is preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Bolzenthal, sister, Lyn (Ray) Lunford, brother, Michael Bolzenthal.

Visitation will take place on Friday, November 6th from 5 PM - 7 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service will follow at 7 PM in the funeral home.

The Bolzenthal family would like to thank the Bellin Hospital COVID unit and ICU for their love and care given to Bernie.

"An Angel came and called his name and took him by the hand"






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
