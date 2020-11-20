Bernard 'Bernie' C. McKinnon
Green Bay - Bernard 'Bernie' C. McKinnon, 83, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital. Bernie was born May 1, 1937 to the late Bernard and Verna (Meinert) McKinnon in Antigo, WI. He was raised in Antigo before moving to Green Bay and graduated from Premontre High School with the class of 1956. He then joined the Marines and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. Bernie then attended Badger Business College and received an Associates Degree in Traffic Management. It was there he met his wife Patricia (Pat) Schussler. They were married on August 20, 1960 and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Bernie started his Law Enforcement career in 1963 after attending the State Patrol Academy. He patrolled Brown, Door and Outagamie Counties for 15 years until a position of Safety Director/Human Resources Manager became available at SuperValu Stores in Green Bay. He served in that capacity until his retirement in January 2001. Bernie and Pat were snowbirds and traveled for 14 years to Frostproof, Florida and owned a home at Rainbow Resort. He and Pat were members of Nativity of Our Lord Parish. He was a lifelong Packer fan who attended the Ice Bowl.
Survivors include his wife Pat; four sons, Mark (Cindy), Mike (Lesley), Steve (Meaghan, and Scott (Michele); eight grandchildren, Matt, Alex (Whitney), Katherine, Kyle, Melissa (Ben Joniaux), Sarah, Mitchell and Lauren; and one great grandchild, Lucy Alice Joniaux; three sisters, Mary Pat (Tom Biermaier), Barb Bell, Judy (Dennis Strey); three sisters-in-law, Mary Stenland, Elizabeth Schussler (Rick Foral), Judy Schussler; special dog, Bandit; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends also survive.
Cremation has occurred and private family services will be held. Bernie will be laid to rest at Allouez Catholic Cemetery where he will be able to see the Marine Corps flag from his resting place. Expressions of sympathy, photos and memories may be left for Bernie's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bellin Hospital and the nurses with Unity Hospice for their kindness and compassion toward Bernie and his family during his illness.