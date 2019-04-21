|
Bernard "Razzy" H. Rasmussen
Green Bay - Bernard H. Rasmussen, 93, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, holding his wife's hand. He was born to the late Edward and Laura (Hendrickson) Rasmussen on March 14, 1926, in Denmark. Bernard married Marion Tomcheck on November 7, 1953, at Grace Lutheran Church, Green Bay, and enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. He graduated from Denmark High School in 1944. After graduation, he worked at Ford Garage and at Marchant and Rasmussen with his brother Merlin as a mechanic. Bernard retired after 28 years as a mechanic supervisor at Fort Howard Paper. His hobbies were bowling (800 club), hunting with the guys, boating and fishing. Bernard was good with cars, small engines and could fix anything. He built his home in Green Bay and the family cottage on Little Newton Lake in Athelstane where he made many trips around the lake with his boy's water skiing. Bernard especially loved his time with his family and friends. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Green Bay, Fort Howard Key Club, Fort Howard Quarter Century Club and was a Mason, member of Lodge 21 F&AM.
Bernard will be sadly missed by his wife Marion; two sons James (Karen) Rasmussen and Randall (Deborah) Rasmussen; three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Brett Rasmussen, Drew Rasmussen, Bryce Rasmussen, Chris Ziereis and his special friend Chelsea Hinderman and Joe Ziereis. Bernard is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Nancy (Alton) Georgia, Bernice Tomcheck, Sally Tomcheck and Frances Rasmussen, along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Arnold (Josephine) Rasmussen, Merlin (Ruth) Rasmussen and Norbert Rasmussen; sister, Arleen (Don Sherman, Wayne Tennant); brothers and sisters in-law, Clarence, Helen, Esther, Tracy, Harold (Kay), Elmer (Patricia), Francis Tomcheck, Mabel (Herbert) Vetting, Edna (Charles) Gallagher, Marcella (Austin) Hayden and Kenneth Geurts; nieces and nephews, Arnold Rasmussen Jr., Donna Puchet, Edward Vetting, Theresa Tomcheck, Robert (Craig) Tomcheck, Cathy Niespodzany, Patti Thompson and Steve Tomcheck.
Visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 Madison St., on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Julie Wrubble-Lange officiating. Burial will be at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family extends a special thank you to neighbors, Mark, Keith (Pat), Jim, Sue and Joy for all their help throughout the years. Thank you to Home Instead for the care they provided over the past few months and to the staffs at Unity Hospice and Bellin Hospital. The family extends their sincere appreciation to Pastor Julie for her wonderful compassion and care during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019