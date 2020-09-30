1/2
Bernard J. (Bud) Calaway
1936 - 2020

Bernard J. (Bud) Calaway

De Pere - Bernard J (Bud) Calaway, 84, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 26, 2020. Bud was born August 24, 1936 in Green Bay to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Vander Loop) Calaway. He graduated from Nicolet High School in 1954, served in the US Army stationed in Wiesbaten, Germany and was a lifelong resident of De Pere. He married Margaret (Marge) DeVleeshower on January 10, 1959. Bud was employed by the Brown County Highway Department and then DeVleeshower Construction Company. He then served as Business Agent for the Operating Engineers Local 139B until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed his weekly trips to the cottage on Deer Lake Road and, though he didn't always show it, was especially proud of the huge garage his son's NWTC carpentry class built on the property. He faithfully followed the Packers and Brewers and rarely missed watching a game on TV. Up until this year, he looked forward to the monthly "Mafia Breakfasts" with the retired Union business agents and the annual Operating Engineers retiree's picnic at the training center in Coloma.

Bud is survived by his wife, Marge. His children and their spouses, Mary Stein, Cindy Walter-Willems, Paul Duerr, Anne Hermanson, Cathy (Chuck) Zuleger, Tom (Brenda Kelly) and Joe (Kelly). Nine grandchildren, Megan Stein, Greg (Kysa) Walter, Matthew Willems, Corey & Casey Duerr, Jenna (Zak) Manders, Brittany Helphrey, Lauren & Brady Calaway. Three great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Mackenzie & Maxwell Walter. Brothers, Clarence and Sylvester (Pat) Calaway. In-laws, Barbara Drzewiecki, Mary Jo DeVleeshower, Kathy Schuster (Dana Hutchison), and Sandy DeVleeshower, numerous nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Duerr, sons-in-law, Tim Willems & Eric Hermanson, sister, Arlene Bogenschutz, sister-in-law Audrey Calaway, brothers-in-law, David DeVleeshower and Bob Drzewiecki.

Thank you to the staff at Angel's Touch Assisted Living and Bellin Hospital for Bud's care during the short time he was there.

Due to current COVID restrictions, private family services will be held with military honors at the Shrine of the Good Shepard Chapel. Inurnment at Nicolet Memorial Gardens immediately following the services. Cotter Funeral Home is assisting the family.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
