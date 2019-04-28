|
Bernard J. "Barney" Fatla
Goodman - Bernard J. "Barney" Fatla, 97, of Goodman and formerly of Green Bay, died peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Bay at Northridge Nursing Home in Manitowoc, Wis. He was born in Armstrong Creek, WI on Oct. 5, 1921, son of Jacob and Anna (Grandys) Fatla.
Barney was united in marriage to his wife Angeline on June 24, 1944, at Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He served his country honorably in the Army. He was an electrician most of his life and a member of the IBEW local 158. He was very involved with the American Legion, Post 325, where he served as Chaplain for 27 consecutive years and was the 2014 Legionnaire of the Year. Additional information about his service is at http://www.peshtigotimes.net/?id=24179.
Throughout his life, Barney always had a project going whether it was woodworking, making firewood or restoring a 1931 Model A pickup. He always loved to have a good time and enjoyed a good whiskey ol'fashion sweet.
Barney is survived by his children: Barbara (Rich) Majewski, Bernie (Sharon) Fatla, Kasha Boucher, William (Jean) Fatla, Mike (Maureen) Fatla and Tim (Lori) Fatla; grandchildren: Michelle and Scott Majewski; Nicholas (Christy) Fatla and Andrea (Clint) Huber, Luke and Eric (Johanna) Fatla, Zachary (Sasha) Fatla and Victoria Boucher; great-grandchildren: Owen, Haley, Emma, Madelyn and Summit; siblings: Jerry (Fran), Tom (Anita), Anton, Paul (Carol), Rennette (Dennis) and Bernadette. He was preceded in death by his wife, Angeline; and siblings: Casey, Al, Frank, Jeanette, Gerty, Irene, Mabel, Lucille and Alice.
Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, April 17 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Armstrong Creek, with Father Timothy Brandt presiding. Interment was at the Glenwood Cemetery in Goodman, with full military honors provided by the American Legion, Post 325.
Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee 715-856-5621 assisted the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019