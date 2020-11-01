1/1
Bernard J. Kadrlik
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard J. Kadrlik

Pulaski - Bernie Kadrlik, 74, Pulaski, died unexpectedly Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital from complications of a stroke. The son of Stephen and Lorraine (Brock) Kadrlik was born August 23, 1946, in Whitewater, grew up in the Green Bay area, and was a graduate of Green Bay East High School.

After graduation, he was drafted into the US Navy, and served a tour of Vietnam. When he came home he met the love of his life, Susan Kaminski, in Green Valley. Bernie and Sue were married on November 18, 1975, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Green Bay. The couple moved to the Pulaski area in the early 1980's. He had been employed for 43 years at Lindquist Machine Corporation, retiring in 2012.

Bernie enjoyed fishing, hunting, and visiting the casinos. He could fix just about anything. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Jack and Ranger. He bought Jack as a gift for Susie, but it wasn't long before he ended up being best buds with 'her' dog.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; a daughter: Amy Harger (Shane Wallenfang); a son, Stephen Kadrlik; two grandchildren: Trysten and Ava; his siblings: Robert (Sandy) Kadrlik, Crivitz, Judy (Paul) Kasper, Pulaski, Marge (Robert) Bukowiec, Pulaski, Louise (Gary) Sowatzka, Lake Tomahawk, Viola (Cliff) Deprez, New Franken, Michael Kadrlik, Green Bay, Mary Jo (Doug) Kyles, DePere, Patty (Gene) Rousseau, Green Bay, Joseph (Kathy) Kadrlik, Green Bay, and Frances Kadrlik, Suamico; nieces and nephews, good friends: Mark Harger and Jason Czarapata; other relatives and many friends.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; is grandparents: Vencl and Anna (Bednar) Kadrlik, William and Rose (Jankovitz); two sisters: Kathleen Kadrlik and Barbara Karr; two nephews: Wade Kadrlik and Benjamin Kasper, and one niece, Laura Deprez.

Friends are invited to gather with the family at Ss. Edward & Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd. Green Bay (Flintville) from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Dave Hoffman presiding, followed by burial with military honors in the parish cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the parish Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Ss-Edward-Isidore-Church-562136803967841

Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Kadrlik family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Ss. Edward & Isidore Church
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Ss. Edward & Isidore Church
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
also live-streamed online at the parish Facebook page:
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved