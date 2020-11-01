Bernard J. Kadrlik
Pulaski - Bernie Kadrlik, 74, Pulaski, died unexpectedly Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital from complications of a stroke. The son of Stephen and Lorraine (Brock) Kadrlik was born August 23, 1946, in Whitewater, grew up in the Green Bay area, and was a graduate of Green Bay East High School.
After graduation, he was drafted into the US Navy, and served a tour of Vietnam. When he came home he met the love of his life, Susan Kaminski, in Green Valley. Bernie and Sue were married on November 18, 1975, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Green Bay. The couple moved to the Pulaski area in the early 1980's. He had been employed for 43 years at Lindquist Machine Corporation, retiring in 2012.
Bernie enjoyed fishing, hunting, and visiting the casinos. He could fix just about anything. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Jack and Ranger. He bought Jack as a gift for Susie, but it wasn't long before he ended up being best buds with 'her' dog.
Survivors include his wife, Susan; a daughter: Amy Harger (Shane Wallenfang); a son, Stephen Kadrlik; two grandchildren: Trysten and Ava; his siblings: Robert (Sandy) Kadrlik, Crivitz, Judy (Paul) Kasper, Pulaski, Marge (Robert) Bukowiec, Pulaski, Louise (Gary) Sowatzka, Lake Tomahawk, Viola (Cliff) Deprez, New Franken, Michael Kadrlik, Green Bay, Mary Jo (Doug) Kyles, DePere, Patty (Gene) Rousseau, Green Bay, Joseph (Kathy) Kadrlik, Green Bay, and Frances Kadrlik, Suamico; nieces and nephews, good friends: Mark Harger and Jason Czarapata; other relatives and many friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; is grandparents: Vencl and Anna (Bednar) Kadrlik, William and Rose (Jankovitz); two sisters: Kathleen Kadrlik and Barbara Karr; two nephews: Wade Kadrlik and Benjamin Kasper, and one niece, Laura Deprez.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Ss. Edward & Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd. Green Bay (Flintville) from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Dave Hoffman presiding, followed by burial with military honors in the parish cemetery.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the parish Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Ss-Edward-Isidore-Church-562136803967841
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one.
