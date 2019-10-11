|
|
Bernard J. Vanden Avond
Humboldt - Bernard J. Vanden Avond, 87, town of Humboldt, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born on January 13, 1932 to the late Ben and Lucille (Mellon) Vanden Avond. In 1950 he married the former Dorothy Glinski, she preceded him in death on March 27, 1973. Bernard started working at Rentmeester Oil Company and then at James River Corporation until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling and the Wednesday night dartball league of which he was a member of the Wisconsin Dartball Hall of Fame. Bernard liked gardening and birdwatching. He was a lifelong blood donor with the American Red Cross accumulating over 18 gallons. Bernard also enjoyed listening to polka music.
He is survived by his children, Margaret Williams, Chris Stahl, Bernie (Madonna) Vanden Avond, Cheryl (Bill) Skiver and Scott Vanden Avond; grandchildren, Candy, Robin, Katie, Glen, Jesse, Judonna, Amanda, Bernie, Jr., Amy, Mitchell, Mason, Marshall and Colton; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; siblings, Doris DeGrave, Marion Liebmann, Elaine (Harvey) DeGreef, and Marie (John) Skaletski; special goddaughter, Kathy Tielens; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Vanden Avond; life partner of 40 years, Mary Hayden; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anton and Margaret Glinski; sons-in-law, Tom Williams, Mike Stahl, William Chauncey and William Baierl; sister, Marilyn Vanden Avond; and brothers-in-law, Marvin DeGrave and Robert Liebmann.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Parish wake service 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5930 Humboldt Rd., Sugarbush, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Fr. Lukee Villaluz officiating. Burial will take place at St. Hubert's Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bernard's neighbors Art and Patti Dwork and family for the special care they gave to him. Also a special thank you to Ron and Tina Alsteen for all that they did and to everyone else who had helped out.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019