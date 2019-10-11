Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Avond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard J. Vanden Avond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard J. Vanden Avond Obituary
Bernard J. Vanden Avond

Humboldt - Bernard J. Vanden Avond, 87, town of Humboldt, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born on January 13, 1932 to the late Ben and Lucille (Mellon) Vanden Avond. In 1950 he married the former Dorothy Glinski, she preceded him in death on March 27, 1973. Bernard started working at Rentmeester Oil Company and then at James River Corporation until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling and the Wednesday night dartball league of which he was a member of the Wisconsin Dartball Hall of Fame. Bernard liked gardening and birdwatching. He was a lifelong blood donor with the American Red Cross accumulating over 18 gallons. Bernard also enjoyed listening to polka music.

He is survived by his children, Margaret Williams, Chris Stahl, Bernie (Madonna) Vanden Avond, Cheryl (Bill) Skiver and Scott Vanden Avond; grandchildren, Candy, Robin, Katie, Glen, Jesse, Judonna, Amanda, Bernie, Jr., Amy, Mitchell, Mason, Marshall and Colton; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; siblings, Doris DeGrave, Marion Liebmann, Elaine (Harvey) DeGreef, and Marie (John) Skaletski; special goddaughter, Kathy Tielens; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Vanden Avond; life partner of 40 years, Mary Hayden; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anton and Margaret Glinski; sons-in-law, Tom Williams, Mike Stahl, William Chauncey and William Baierl; sister, Marilyn Vanden Avond; and brothers-in-law, Marvin DeGrave and Robert Liebmann.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Parish wake service 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5930 Humboldt Rd., Sugarbush, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Fr. Lukee Villaluz officiating. Burial will take place at St. Hubert's Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bernard's neighbors Art and Patti Dwork and family for the special care they gave to him. Also a special thank you to Ron and Tina Alsteen for all that they did and to everyone else who had helped out.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now