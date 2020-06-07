Bernard "Ben" Nickodem
Pulaski - Bernard "Ben" Nickodem, 85, Pulaski, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital following complications from surgery. The son of Alex and Angeline (Rudnick) Nickodem was born February 9, 1935, in the Town of Maple Grove where he farmed most of his life.
Ben was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski. He was happiest when he was at home on the farm watching the crops grow and, if he wasn't grumbling, something was amiss. Ben was a good brother and uncle and will be missed.
Survivors include one brother, Eugene "Nick" (Gladys) Nickodem, Green Bay; one half-brother, LaVern (Arlene) Zuleger, Pulaski; nephews: Robert (Ann) Nickodem, Scott Zuleger, Clint (Stacey) Zuleger, Chad (Sara) Zuleger, Craig (Katie) Zuleger, and Kevin (Amanda) Zuleger; great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Terry Nickodem.
A Funeral Mass for the family will be held at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski followed by burial in the parish cemetery.
Friends are invited to join the family for Graveside Services at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery in Pulaski. Please be respectful of social distancing guidelines.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Nickodem family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Pulaski - Bernard "Ben" Nickodem, 85, Pulaski, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital following complications from surgery. The son of Alex and Angeline (Rudnick) Nickodem was born February 9, 1935, in the Town of Maple Grove where he farmed most of his life.
Ben was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski. He was happiest when he was at home on the farm watching the crops grow and, if he wasn't grumbling, something was amiss. Ben was a good brother and uncle and will be missed.
Survivors include one brother, Eugene "Nick" (Gladys) Nickodem, Green Bay; one half-brother, LaVern (Arlene) Zuleger, Pulaski; nephews: Robert (Ann) Nickodem, Scott Zuleger, Clint (Stacey) Zuleger, Chad (Sara) Zuleger, Craig (Katie) Zuleger, and Kevin (Amanda) Zuleger; great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Terry Nickodem.
A Funeral Mass for the family will be held at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski followed by burial in the parish cemetery.
Friends are invited to join the family for Graveside Services at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery in Pulaski. Please be respectful of social distancing guidelines.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Nickodem family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.