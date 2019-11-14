|
|
Bernard T. Zablocki
Pulaski - Bernie Zablocki, 61, Pulaski, died peacefully Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at his home after living with ALS for the past several years. He was born September 17, 1958, in Oconto Falls to Lawrence and Helen (Kaczorowski) Zablocki. Bernie grew up on the family farm in the Town of Angelica, moving to Pulaski in 1989.
Bernie worked at the Kendall Corp. from 1977-1998 and at Georgia Pacific from 1998-2006, at which time he retired to care for his aging parents at home. He was a very devoted and dedicated caregiver.
Bernie was an 18 year member of the Green Bay Moose Lodge and also belonged to the Wolf River Chapter/Doc's Harley Davidson, having served as a board member for five years- procuring entertainment for Chapter charity and social events. He participated in several MDA Charity Rides with Doc's, and also took part in the Red River Riders Charity Ride for disabled individuals. Bernie was a lifelong member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski. He was an all-around sports fan; a lifetime fan of Pulaski Red Raiders Basketball and the Green Bay Packers.
He enjoyed riding his Ultra Classic Harley, traveling, spending time with old friends and making new ones, and watching live rock bands at area music festivals.
Survivors include the woman he called "the love of his life," Debra Orton, and her grandson, Connor Orton; three sisters: Elaine (Timothy) Grygiel, Alice (Glen) Peters, Gloria (Jim) Sikorski; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles including his favorite aunt, Martha Kruse, and his favorite uncles: Joseph Kaczorowski and Lester Radtke; his favorite cousin, Larry Przybylski, other cousins, relatives, and many friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; he also made mention of the family's dairy farm dog, Champ, the smartest dog he ever knew.
Friends may call at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday with a Parish Wake Service at 4:30 p.m. Visitation continues after 9:00 a.m. Monday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Entombment will take place in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
A special thank you is extended to Heartland Hospice and all of Bernie's friends who were so loving and concerned throughout his illness.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019